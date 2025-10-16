Self Disciplined

Self Disciplined

Home
📚 Pre-order my Book!
Autodisciplina
📃 Manifesto
⭐ Adaptable Discipline
Shop
Archive
About
Training Resilience Before the Storm
How to build steadiness now, one small decision at a time
  
Camilo Zambrano
2
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #13: Maxim Spasskiy
When your plans fall like a house of cards
  
Camilo Zambrano
 and 
Maxim Spasskiy
4
When You’re Ready to Begin Again
A two-minute practice for rebuilding rhythm and emotional steadiness
  
Camilo Zambrano
Micro-Habits: Taking Gentle Steps Back to Yourself After Loss
How habits can act as anchors to heal from adversity
  
Camilo Zambrano
 and 
Karen Sibal
6
Training the Muscle of Opportunity
How to practice seeing possibility when life closes doors
  
Camilo Zambrano
2
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #12: Veronica Llorca-Smith
When life gives you lemons, use the seeds to plant your lemon tree
  
Camilo Zambrano
 and 
Veronica Llorca-Smith
7

September 2025

© 2025 Camilo I. Zambrano
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture