Training Resilience Before the Storm
How to build steadiness now, one small decision at a time
22 hrs ago
•
Camilo Zambrano
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #13: Maxim Spasskiy
When your plans fall like a house of cards
Oct 15
•
Camilo Zambrano
and
Maxim Spasskiy
When You’re Ready to Begin Again
A two-minute practice for rebuilding rhythm and emotional steadiness
Oct 9
•
Camilo Zambrano
Micro-Habits: Taking Gentle Steps Back to Yourself After Loss
How habits can act as anchors to heal from adversity
Oct 8
•
Camilo Zambrano
and
Karen Sibal
Training the Muscle of Opportunity
How to practice seeing possibility when life closes doors
Oct 2
•
Camilo Zambrano
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #12: Veronica Llorca-Smith
When life gives you lemons, use the seeds to plant your lemon tree
Oct 1
•
Camilo Zambrano
and
Veronica Llorca-Smith
September 2025
Designing Quests That Keep You Coming Back
How to gamify discipline without losing direction
Sep 25
•
Camilo Zambrano
From Hyper-Discipline to Adventure: A Questful Approach
Small adventures that build real consistency
Sep 24
•
Camilo Zambrano
and
Danielle Krage
Finding Your Way Back When Purpose Feels Lost
How to reconnect when you feel far from your purpose
Sep 18
•
Camilo Zambrano
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #11: Grace Grossmann
Two Reasons We Drift and How to Return
Sep 17
•
Camilo Zambrano
and
Grace Grossmann
One Year of Self Disciplined!
The best is yet to come
Sep 13
•
Camilo Zambrano
Growing Into the Identity You Desire
Why self‑acceptance is the first step toward sustainable habits
Sep 10
•
Camilo Zambrano
