I started writing Self-Disciplined because I realized I wasn’t becoming the kind of role model I wanted to be for my kids. I kept asking myself: what needs to change?

And the answer kept pointing to one thing: discipline.

Not the rigid, punishing kind. The kind I used to have, but lost somewhere along the way. And honestly, it’s no surprise I lost it — I didn’t have the mindset or the tools to keep it going. I’m also not sure I want that kind of discipline anymore, either.

This space is where I share what I’m learning as I try to discover what discipline is really about. You’ll find a mix here: deep reflections, science-backed essays, and a lot of unfiltered journaling. It’s not always polished, but it’s real.

If you’ve ever felt like discipline is this massive, overwhelming thing — like no matter how hard you push, it slips through your fingers — you’re not alone.

I’ve been there.

I’m still there, sometimes.

But I’m learning. And I believe it’s possible to build a version of discipline that actually works. Not by forcing ourselves to be something we’re not. But by returning, over and over again, to who we want to be.

Let’s figure this out together.

— Camilo

