1974.

Dolly Parton isn’t struggling. She’s already a known name in country music, she’s been on national TV, and she’s stacking wins. Then she gets one of those calls only a handful of people ever get.

Elvis wants to record one of her songs.

Elvis, the King, wants to record this song. That’s a holy-moly-tell-everyone moment.

Then comes the second call, the one that grounds the moment and lays out the conditions. It’s Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager, and he makes it sound just normal. Standard.

That’s just how it works.

If Elvis records it, they take half the publishing.

That’s when the yes stops being fun.

Dolly says no. She later said she cried all night.

The song she cried over was “I Will Always Love You.” In 1992, Whitney Houston recorded it for The Bodyguard and turned it into a worldwide classic.

That’s the mechanism.

A win shows up. Then the terms show up. And the decision changes.

“No” Is a Governing Skill

What Dolly did wasn’t about personality.

Her decision was guided by self-governance.

She didn’t reject the moment or the feelings. She rejected what the moment demanded in exchange.

That’s typically the idea behind the “no”: turning a boundary from an internal preference into an enforceable rule. By saying “no,” we decide what gets access to time, attention, energy, and emotional bandwidth. A life can have direction and still get governed by whatever applies pressure first.

Saying no acts as a gate.

And a gate changes that.

Coherence is a state. It’s what it feels like when actions and direction stop arguing. When the system is coherent, decisions don’t require negotiation. They just happen. Cleanly.

For a long time, my default answer was yes, even when I knew it shouldn’t be. Saying no felt like handing someone an emotional debt I didn’t want them to carry, so I carried it myself and called it empathy.

That “yes” didn’t only stay inside the moment. It messed with my self-governance, with how I moved through the day once the interaction ended.

Every yes against my real will changed me internally. Changed my demeanor.

I started losing trust in myself. That became a cycle of ups and downs in how I operated. I would become unreliable, and not because I wanted to be. When you act against your own will, even if you did agree to it, something happens. You realize the mistake, sometimes before it happens, but you don’t manage it. Then you start looking for ways out of it, to avoid it as much as you can.

The drift ends up showing as resentment.

Why did I say yes? You idiot.

The problem is, once that pattern sets in, drift doesn’t stay contained. It spreads.

Drift Doesn’t Stay Contained

Not learning how to say no forced me to juggle.

When yes is the default, life becomes overlap. Commitments start stacking, loose ends stay open, and context switching turns into baseline behavior because the alternative is dropping things.

After enough reps, juggling starts feeling natural. It was never the goal. But repetition trains whatever it needs to train.

From the outside, it can look impressive. Even today, although I’ve been working on protecting my time more, people see my life as a parent and husband, my newsletter, my 9 to 5, my TEDx talk and book prep, and they ask how it all fits. To be honest, the answer is that it fits through compensation. My system adapted instead of collapsing.

Now, even when the juggling works, it comes with a cost that hides behind the output. People see deliverables. They don’t see what it takes to hold all those open loops in the background. A lot of the cost is not the doing. It’s carrying the thing while I’m doing something else and paying for it with attention and presence.

What works for me today works because I learned how to set boundaries around how much I can do and enforce them. So I learned how to juggle, but I also had to learn, painfully, how much I can juggle without drifting.

There’s another cost I didn’t see for a long time, and I think it’s the most important one:

moralization.

As I was mentioning before, I internalized saying yes so deeply that the moment I accepted something I didn’t want, the internal dialogue lit up.

Why did you do that. Why couldn’t you say no. Why are you so weak.

That voice didn’t improve my self-governance. It added punishment on top of obligation, and it made the loop heavier because the system paid twice: the cost of taking action against your will and the moral cost of regret.

That’s the fine print people don’t see when they praise the output. Of course, they see deliverables. They don’t see the background processes. The fine print shapes the next decision. It raises the cost of governance.

Why Boundaries Feel Expensive

Boundaries feel expensive because “no” lands socially and neurologically.

We are social animals. We like to feel part of a group. That’s why, when we are in a decisional moment, social pressure registers as a threat. Rejection and exclusion have been shown to activate brain regions associated with distress and pain processing, including the anterior cingulate cortex, which helps explain why disappointing someone can feel physical even when nothing physical is at stake.

When that signal rises, relief becomes the objective.

“Yes” delivers relief fast.

It closes the loop, and it ends the discomfort.

Stress acts as a multiplier. The prefrontal cortex supports planning, inhibition, working memory, and top-down control, and it’s highly sensitive to stress. Even mild stress can cause a rapid loss of prefrontal cognitive abilities, including decision-making. That’s why boundaries collapse in the moments that matter most.

Your values stay intact.

Your capacity does not.

There’s also another shift that matters. Research shows stress can bias control toward habitual responding and away from goal-directed control. If “yes” has been rehearsed as the default, stress makes the default louder.

Pushback raises the temperature even more. Psychological reactance describes the motivation to regain freedom when it feels threatened, and that resistance shows up as pressure in the room. Pressure pushes the system toward relief. Relief looks like explaining, bargaining, softening, then conceding. That’s why we feel tempted to say yes when there is explicit pushback, even when we are against it.

I just want to keep the peace.

Finally, moralization tightens the loop. If your internal voice punishes every missed boundary, the boundary moment gets paired with shame.

Shame adds noise.

Noise makes the next “no” harder to access because the system braces for conflict outside and conflict inside.

That brings up the question:

How do we reduce this cost?

Hope and Rewiring

If saying no has been a struggle for most of your life, that doesn’t mean that it has to be that way forever.

There is hope, nevertheless.

Neuroplasticity. Your brain’s ability to change by reinforcing the neural paths that are used the most.

Practice then reduces the cost.

Repetition teaches the nervous system that tension is survivable and pushback isn’t danger.

The gate becomes real.

It won’t feel like that right away, but after a while, it will become natural if you keep doing it. It’s important to highlight, though, that while constant repetition will definitely help overwrite your defaults, reduce the cost of pushback, and transform your moralizing voice into an observer, you will continue drifting in the process.

And that is not to scare you or deter you from trying.

It’s because drift is ubiquitous and you can’t defeat it. You can only manage it.

You will continue saying yes against your will from time to time. And that’s okay. That’s human. What matters is that every time you drift like that, the gap between your last unintended yes and your next no gets shorter each time.

Because that’s what self-discipline ultimately is. Realignment through deliberate practice.

Until you become coherent again.

Putting It into Practice

The cleanest rule I use is this.

If it doesn’t feel coherent, that’s the signal.

Put a boundary there; otherwise, it turns into drift that has to be managed, and I already know my default move when drift stacks up.

I juggle it, I survive it, and I deliver anyway.

Then I pay for it in mental occupancy, in presence, and in the loss of freedom that comes from walking around with too many open loops.

To be clear, coherence doesn’t mean comfort.

It means the cost matches the direction. When discomfort is aligned, it feels clean. When it’s incoherent, it feels like debt.

I’m done paying the moralization tax.

That voice that calls a missed boundary weakness only adds noise. It turns a skill gap into an identity problem, and it makes the next boundary moment harder.

When the gate fails, the useful response is information. The miss points to where practice is needed and where the system is vulnerable to relief.

The takeaway is clarity.

Name the door, name what gets access when capacity is low.

Notice what the fine print costs tomorrow.

Put one boundary where coherence keeps leaking.

One gate that holds beats ten rules that live only in intention.

In tomorrow’s paid companion, I’ll focus on the how. How to catch the signal earlier, set your boundaries without guilt and without overexplaining, and hold it when pushback shows up, so self-governance stops feeling like a fight and starts working like a skill that can be trained.

Have a wonderful week!

✨ Ideas Worth Exploring

