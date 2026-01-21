It’s been a while since I’ve published an article in collaboration with another writer, so I’m genuinely excited to share this one.

This also marks a restart for me. You should expect more collaborations like this in the future.

And today’s piece exists, in large part, because of my guest. Ryan Galitzdorfer kept this moving when I couldn’t. We had work pending, I was out of town, and he kept circling back with the kind of tenacity that turns “we should write this” into something real. If it weren’t for that persistence, the article you’re reading wouldn’t be the same.

Ryan is the author behind Digestive Data, a newsletter where gut health meets numbers. He shares data-driven insights on care, diagnostics, and the blind spots the system tends to ignore.

Together, we’ve been trying to connect the dots on a question that sits right under the surface of discipline: what is the role of gut health in discipline, and what is the role of discipline in gut health?

You’ve seen me write a lot about the brain’s role in discipline, and for good reason. The brain is where we make decisions, self-regulate, learn through deliberate practice, and build the ability to realign faster over time. That’s the engine.

So where does the gut fit into that system?

Today we’ll explore how food becomes signals the brain uses and how that shapes our ability to realign on purpose.

Alright... time to pass the keyboard.

Please welcome Ryan Galitzdorfer.

The Gut, Discipline, and the Systems That Support Return

By Ryan Galitzdorfer

If discipline is the ability to return, then the conditions that shape return are not neutral.

Discipline does not operate in isolation. It emerges from the environment we carry within us. Our energy, stress response, and internal stability shape how accessible discipline feels in any given moment. One of the most overlooked contributors to that internal environment is the gut.

Not as a controller of behavior, but as a stabilizer of the conditions under which discipline becomes possible.

The gut as a second brain

The gut is often referred to as a second brain, not because it makes decisions, but because it plays a major role in regulating the signals the brain receives.

Research on the gut–brain axis shows that internal physiological signals shape how easily we can return in three key ways:

Stress regulation. Gut health influences how intensely the body reacts to stress, which shapes whether we spiral or regain footing after disruption.

Emotional stability. Digestion plays a role in mood balance and mental clarity, influencing whether discomfort pulls us into overthinking or lets us reset.

Recovery capacity. Human studies show that supporting gut function can improve overall resilience in chronically stressed people, providing a clearer baseline to be consistent from.

These three effects point to the same idea.

Discipline does not break down solely because people stop caring. It breaks down when the system underneath them becomes reactive. When stress responses are intense, moods are unstable, and recovery is slow, returning to routine costs more effort.

This matters for discipline.

Difficulty returning is often influenced not just by willpower, but by the state of the system supporting it.

Discipline and gut health are symbiotic

Discipline and gut health reinforce each other in both directions.

On one side, discipline supports gut stability through consistency. Regular timing, familiar routines, and predictable inputs reduce internal stress and make the system easier to regulate. Even small acts of consistency create a sense of safety in the body, which lowers baseline reactivity.

On the other side, gut stability supports discipline by lowering the cost of return.

When the body is less reactive and energy is more predictable, disruption does not escalate as quickly. A missed routine does not turn into abandonment, and a hard day does not erase momentum. A supportive system allows returning to happen earlier, before a drift from consistency turns into complete disengagement.

This is not about control or optimization. It is about stability.

Stability changes how discipline is experienced. When gut health supports clearer internal signals, effort is still required, but unnecessary resistance is reduced. Discipline becomes quieter, more consistent, and easier to sustain over time.

Data collection as a practice of learning

Learning requires feedback. Discipline is no different.

Without data, consistency is evaluated through feeling alone. Some days feel productive. Others feel off. Without context, these fluctuations are easy to misinterpret.

Collecting data adds that context.

It can be as simple as tracking sleep habits, hydration, what you ate, or stress levels. Because these vary from person to person, they provide information about how your body functions that generic advice cannot.

Noticing your own patterns makes it clearer which daily changes actually matter. Many of those changes support energy and emotional regulation, two foundations of sustained discipline. This added clarity reduces guesswork and allows adjustments to happen earlier, creating a stronger baseline for return and consistency.

When data is used this way, discipline stays grounded in learning rather than self judgment.

Systems reduce the cost of return

Discipline should not be responsible for carrying everything.

Every decision, every moment of uncertainty, and every internal negotiation adds friction. Systems exist to remove that strain so discipline can be reserved for moments that truly require choice.

Simple systems do this quietly. Predictable routines. Familiar inputs. Healthy eating habits. Gut supportive structures that reduce internal noise and stabilize daily rhythms.

When systems are in place, return does not require a reset. It becomes a correction.

Data helps systems improve. Systems help discipline endure.

Together, they make consistency less fragile and return more reliable. Discipline becomes less about forcing behavior and more about maintaining direction within a supportive structure.

This is how discipline shifts from something we impose on ourselves to something we practice, again and again, with intention.

Thank you, Ryan, for sharing this.

Most people don’t connect gut health to discipline. Even the “second brain” idea still feels abstract for a lot of folks. Yet it keeps pointing at something practical: what we consume isn’t neutral. It becomes input. That input turns into signals. Those signals shape how steady we feel, how clear we think, and how well we make decisions when discipline is required. This would explain, in part, why we feel like we do after eating or consuming certain things that, for others, seem harmless.

That brings up the real question: what does this change about self-governance?

It changes the quality of what we’re working with.

When we learn more about our body and our environment, we stop treating discipline like a mental contest we either win or lose. We can make gut-friendly decisions that support clearer thinking. We can build better systems that improve the quality of the inputs we feed our day. When inputs improve, realignment gets easier. When realignment gets easier, self-governance becomes more reliable.

That reliability doesn’t stay contained. It affects the decisions we make for ourselves, and it carries into the groups we belong to.

What can we do today?

My invitation here is simple, and I’m taking it for myself too: start learning how your body works.

Pay attention to how the fuel you put into your system shows up later as signals. Signals that affect your mood, your clarity, your patience, and the kinds of decisions you make when discipline is required.

Do you get more argumentative after drinking alcohol? Do you get headaches after eating certain foods, which leads to you being irritable? Study the patterns; understand the underlying reason.

The key detail is that this isn’t one-size-fits-all. We’re all different. Our digestive systems aren’t identical, which means the same input can create very different ripple effects across different people. What works for me might not work for you.

So the move today is to learn your own patterns. In my opinion this is the best next action we can take that brings the biggest leverage.

Learn what inputs help you feel steady. Learn what inputs make realignment harder. Then start small. One small change in what you put into your body is still a real change, and it can compound into something bigger than it looks.

In tomorrow’s paid companion, we’ll navigate how to identify these smallest actions we can take that bring the biggest returns, using what we eat as an example.

As a takeaway, I would like to close with this: don’t overlook this practice just because it feels basic.

You might be ignoring a lever that can genuinely change your day-to-day life.

Have a wonderful week!

