“For it is in thy power whenever thou shalt choose to retire into thyself.”

Marcus Aurelius, Meditations 4.3

Flamingos in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, 2026

Today’s newsletter will be short.

I’m still on vacation travelling, but that doesn’t mean that most of my habits went out the window.

Many believe that discipline is to grind 24/7 and not giving yourself time to rest or have fun; that productivity is all and those who don’t hustle lose.

If you have followed this publication for awhile you will know at this point that we don’t believe in that. We do believe in hustle, just not in the hustle that doesn’t give space for learning, resting and improving. We believe in the hustle that respects who you are and pushes you in a healthy way, that helps you pick yourself up when you fall and doesn’t make you feel like you are a failure.

Having fun doesn’t mean that you have to forget about what matters and do nothing about it.

In my case, I needed some time out of the computer, time to bond with my family and time to spend with my wife, both of us, with no other priorities trying to take place.

Understanding what you need, and taking action on it is self-governance. Being able to manage yourself to realign on purpose. Doing what it takes so you don’t drift.

Following that line then, we should reframe the idea of rest.

Resting is an act of self-governance. Resting and healing without being worried about work, or other menial issues requires self-discipline. It requires understanding what do you need to do to make that happen. Freeing your mind and leaving space for fun is discipline.

I’ve been travelling around Chile, and I can tell you, the experience has been exhausting (the good kind of exhausting!), but it has helped me return to what I care about: my family, constant discovery and a life of adventures.

Let me encourage you to do the same.

Never forget that stopping when necessary is the right thing to do, and to learn how to do it and when to do it, is a sign of self-governance. We are not robots.

We are humans. We are agents of change, but we cannot be agents of change if we don’t allow space for ourselves to return to defaults.

Because I’m out, this week there won’t be a paid companion, but let me share this: I’ll be back in full next week, and we will go back to the usual.

I want to be an example of what I preach.

So, if you are struggling with deciding to take some time off, even though you know you need it. Let this be the message to schedule such healing.

I’m doing this for myself, and for the changes I want to see

I hope you have a wonderful week!

Camilo