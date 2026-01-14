Self Disciplined

Discussion about this post

Post-vacation blues isn’t just missing the beach. It’s the psychic sting of coming back to a life

that wasn’t actually lived while you were “at home.” Vacations make absence of attention visible, not absence of joy. What hurts is not the end of rest. It’s how shallow our presence was before we left.

- Double🆔️

1 reply by Camilo Zambrano
