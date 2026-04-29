Self Disciplined

Self Disciplined

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Rich Greene's avatar
Rich Greene
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discipline is a special form of patience. it recognizes we control nothing beyond our posture and attitude, but it gives us the strength to persevere. Adversity forms the rocks that block us, patience and discipline lead us on the journey.

Great article Camilo

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