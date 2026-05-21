This is a paid companion for How to Take Care of Your Life Like a Bonsai

🧭 The Struggle

You see the parts of your life growing wild. The habits you didn’t mean to keep. The commitments that accumulated without your permission. The direction you’re drifting that doesn’t match what you said mattered. You know you need to prune, but you don’t start. Not because you don’t care, but because pruning feels like admitting you let it get this far.

So you wait. You tell yourself you’ll tend to it when you have more time, more clarity, more energy. But the overgrowth doesn’t pause. It compounds. What started as one stray branch becomes a tangle. What was supposed to be temporary becomes your new shape. And the longer you wait, the more overwhelming the work feels.

You’re not avoiding the work because you’re lazy. You’re avoiding it because you haven’t trained the return. Because pruning your life—cutting what doesn’t serve you, redirecting what does—requires repetition you haven’t built yet. And without that muscle, every attempt feels like starting from scratch.

👉 Understanding Your Context — Learn how drift happens and why context matters when building return capacity.

🎯 What You’re Training

You are training intentional pruning. That means noticing drift early and returning to your chosen direction before overgrowth becomes your default.

In our latest reflection (How to Take Care of Your Life Like a Bonsai), we named the tendency for life to grow in directions we didn’t choose. The Katas below train the capacity to spot that growth and prune it. You’ll practice recognizing drift in real time, naming the direction you actually want, and making one small cut that realigns you. The first benefit is immediate: you stop letting drift accumulate unchecked.

There’s also a second benefit: trust. Each time you prune and return, you prove to yourself that you can redirect. That the shape of your life isn’t fixed. That you can tend to what matters without waiting for the perfect moment or the complete overhaul. Repetition builds evidence. Evidence builds trust. Trust makes the next return easier.

👉 Designing Low-Friction Routines — Build systems that make returning automatic instead of effortful.

⚡ The Katas

Katas are short, named practices. Each one takes 30–120 seconds. Practice them on easy days so they’re automatic when stress hits.

1️⃣ The Drift Audit

This kata trains awareness of misalignment. Use it when you feel busy but not intentional. You will identify one area growing in a direction you didn’t choose.