Hi everyone,

You might not have seen me around last week.

It was because I was swamped with things to do, and I had to make the decision not to publish last week. I’m trying to be disciplined in general — not just in this venture — which means that sometimes we have to make sacrifices.

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This one hit hard.

For many of you, it’s probably going to be, “hey, no biggie.” And it’s true.

I talk about the idea of not beating yourself up for breaking the streak, and instead focusing on returning quickly. That’s what I’m doing here.

What scared me, and kept me worried until now, was the question of whether I was going to get back to it this week. Indeed, I had the intruder coming in and mumbling in my ear: Why even bother? It’s going to be hard to keep up either way...

So I decided, just like I decided to sacrifice the post last week, to post twice this week. Not to compensate, but to gain control again.

And here I am, writing a post again, with you as witnesses that returning is possible. And that once you learn how to master that skill, even if you have the natural instinct to worry, it won’t last. It didn’t last for me; it won’t last for you. I promise.

I’m more intentional than ever now, 100% sharp and focused on taking back control.

If I can, you can. And you will prevail.

I will prevail.

We are on post one. The next one comes on Wednesday, as it always does.

And it will be the one I was writing last week. You’ll get the context by then.

Until then, if you feel like control is no longer there, ask yourself:

What is the smallest piece of action you can take to feel like you’re regaining control?

Then, hold onto that sacredly. Don’t let drift tell you otherwise.

We are human. We drift. We get back. We return.

Have a wonderful week!

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