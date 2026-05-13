Self Disciplined

Self Disciplined

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Ryan Galitzdorfer's avatar
Ryan Galitzdorfer
4d

Great read, and some great points! The skills of critical thinking, patience, and delayed gratification are becoming increasingly rare in today’s fast paced world.

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4 replies by Camilo Zambrano and others
Juan Gonzalez's avatar
Juan Gonzalez
4d

This sounds like a similar trend to “1 startup per month” of a while back.

So now we not only didn’t learned the lesson but are putting AI into the mix…

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3 replies by Camilo Zambrano and others
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