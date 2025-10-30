This is a paid companion for What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #14: Shellie Vandersluis

🧭 The Struggle

You started with intention. The work mattered, the vision felt clear. But somewhere between credentials and milestones, purpose shifted. Achievement became the measure instead of meaning. The certifications stacked up, the boxes checked, but inside it felt hollow.

Trying harder doesn’t fix this. More goals, more structure, more external validation — they all deepen the disconnect. You’re disciplined but directionless. Productive but detached. The effort is there, but the meaning isn’t.

When you try to force clarity, the gap widens. You chase what you think you’re supposed to want, then wonder why it doesn’t feel like yours. This is the trap of confusing performance with purpose.

What actually helps isn’t adding more. It’s returning. Noticing what pulled you off course. Reconnecting to the “why” that predates the credentials. Acting again from what you stand for, not what looks impressive.

Here’s what you’re not losing: your capacity to align. It’s still there — it just needs direction. Discipline isn’t about pushing harder; it’s about remembering what matters when external noise drowns it out.

👉 Your First Anchor — Learn how to define the values that keep you steady when motivation fades.

🎯 What You’re Training

You’re training alignment — the ability to keep your actions tethered to your values, even when conditions change. That means noticing early signs of drift and having a way to return before momentum collapses.

In our latest reflection (When Purpose Becomes Practice), Shellie described this shift: from chasing achievements that looked right to creating impact that felt right. From collecting credentials to building connections. From purpose as destination to purpose as practice. The Katas below make that practice repeatable. Each one trains a different layer of alignment: physiological grounding, behavioral clarity, and reflective awareness.

There’s also a second benefit: evidence. Each aligned act — even small — proves your system works. You stop needing external validation because your proof comes from action. The student who carried the book. The choice to say no when a commitment doesn’t fit. The routine that keeps you steady. These become your metrics.

👉 The Comeback Model — Understand how comeback speed forms the foundation of sustainable discipline.

⚡ The Katas

Katas are short, named practices. Each one takes 30–120 seconds. Practice them on easy days so they’re automatic when stress hits.

1️⃣ The Physiological Sigh

Source: Dr. Andrew Huberman, Stanford University

This kata trains nervous system regulation. Use it when you feel scattered, disconnected, or running on autopilot. You’ll reset your breathing and recover clarity before deciding what comes next.