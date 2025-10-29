Self Disciplined

Self Disciplined

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shellie's avatar
Shellie
12h

Thank you so much for including me, Camilo. This series has been such a meaningful space to reflect, learn, and connect. I’m really grateful to be part of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Camilo Zambrano
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Camilo I. Zambrano
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture