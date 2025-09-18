This is a paid companion for What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #11: Grace Grossmann

There are things in our life we once fought hard for.

Let's do a quick exercise.

Close your eyes and try to remember those first days when you poured yourself into it with energy and conviction. The effort felt worth it. The image was clear.

Then, slowly, that image began to blur. The thing that once felt so alive started to fade. You found yourself asking, what am I even doing? Purpose slipped away, and with it came shortcuts, drifting, avoidance.

I’ve lived through that. For me, it showed up in writing. I’d keep at it for a couple of weeks, then lose my footing, caught between too many ideas and no clear sense of why I was doing it.

That cycle became its own pattern: starting, stalling, starting again.

This paid companion is meant to hold that struggle. To create a space where we can name what’s happening when purpose wanes, and to offer mental models that help us re-align.

It’s the kind of structure I wish I’d had when I was beginning, something to contain the confusion long enough to find clarity again.

So, let’s step inside and begin.

⚡ Recap: Return Through Connection

Disconnection from purpose feels like emptiness. You keep moving, you keep doing, but the spark is gone. That gap makes you question yourself: Did I ever have purpose, or did I just imagine it? But the drift itself is proof of something deeper: you wouldn’t notice the loss if there wasn’t something worth returning to. The way back doesn’t start with answers. It starts with threads.

🛠 Application: Building a Bridge Back to Purpose