This last week has been wild.

The day of the TEDx talk is getting close. It’s Saturday. Damn.

I feel prepared for the talk... but not so prepared for what will come after it.

Let’s be honest, one never stops feeling unprepared. I’ve been practicing the talk every night, so that front is covered. But I felt that the website for my main value proposal, Adaptable Discipline, was being left there to collect dust. And with the talk coming, I wanted to have something tangible to show those interested in diving deeper into my thoughts.

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So because, of course, I was not busy preparing already, I took on the task of rewriting the entire documentation for Adaptable Discipline. Holy smokes, what a feat. But I’m proud to announce that the Adaptable Discipline Guides V2 have been released 🎉!

It has been written with one clear throughline:

Drift is everywhere.

We can’t defeat it. But we can learn to manage it.

We do that through the meta-skill of return.

And because it’s a skill, it can be trained.

The practice of training that skill is discipline.

As you can see, this post is fairly short, mainly because I wanted to share the good news with you.

So my unsolicited advice this week is simple: go take a look.

We all have something worth returning to. We either forgot it, or we know it but just don’t know how to start.

The new version is precisely made for this. The first version was, in my opinion, a little bit scattered, very scattered to be honest, and didn’t really have a spine.

This new version does. And because of that, the process is smoother, cleaner, and designed precisely to guide you through engineering the conditions of your own returns.

This week there won’t be a paid companion because I will be traveling. But if you are a paid subscriber, you might get another email next week with some ideas on what’s coming. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot.

The documentation is free. It will always be free. If you need additional support like coaching or advisory, or if you have ideas around it, you can contact me in many ways, including by sending me an email at camilo@self-disciplined.com.

I will also open a thread for the whole community for Q&A. That way, we can keep a compendium of questions people can return to when starting or getting back into their own practice.

👉 Want to actually train this, not just read it?

Each week, alongside this reflection, I publish a short practice guide — something you can work through in 10 minutes on a slow day, so the idea sticks when a hard day hits.

It’s called the Paid Companion. $9.99/month.

Join the practice →

Oh yes, one more thing. Each stage of the actual process comes with exercises so you can try it yourself. Take advantage of that. I think it can help you absorb the ideas better.

For now, let me repeat it: take a look at the guides. It’s free. It can help you get back to what once mattered to you, or redefine your priorities so you can stay coherent along the way.

Next week I’ll let you know how the talk went.

Have a wonderful week!

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