Self Disciplined

Self Disciplined

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Jordan Blackwood's avatar
Jordan Blackwood
4d

This is a great article man. I can relate to being overwhelmed like this when you're trying to prepare for something big and trying to get feedback at the same time. Looking forward to listening to your Ted Talk!

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V S Uma's avatar
V S Uma
3d

Very nice article as always Camilo 👌🏽

💜☮️💜☮️

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