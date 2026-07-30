This is a paid companion for You’re Not Too Far Gone: What The Odyssey Teaches About Coming Back

🧭 The Struggle

You know the feeling. You’re standing in front of the mirror, or lying awake at 2 AM, and the question hits: When did I become this? Not the person you see. You can trace that. The weight, the tired eyes, the habits you swore you’d never pick up. That’s visible. What you can’t trace is the when. There was no moment. No decision. You just… drifted. And the drift felt fine. More than fine, sometimes. Comfortable. Like relief.

The lotus tastes good. That’s the problem. Maybe it started as a drink to take the edge off. Games to avoid hard conversations. Cutting ties with people who reminded you of who you used to want to be, because seeing them hurt too much. You told yourself it was temporary. Just until things got easier. Just until it hurt less.

But things don’t get easier when you’re eating the lotus. They get quieter. Softer. Distant. Until one day, you’re the jailer and the prisoner. You’re the one keeping yourself there. Not fate. Not circumstance. You. And you’ve been choosing this every day without realizing you had a choice.

👉 Drift — What it is and how to spot it — Understanding the mechanism behind how we lose ourselves

🎯 What You’re Training

You’re training self-recognition — the capacity to see yourself clearly enough to notice when you’ve drifted, and the willpower to stop eating the lotus long enough to remember who you are. That means catching the drift before it calcifies into your default. Before the comfortable numb becomes the only state you know.

In practice, the katas below give you three entry points. The first teaches you to notice drift in real time — not after weeks of autopilot, but in the moment. The second gives you a way to interrupt the loop that keeps you there. The third rebuilds the bridge between who you are now and who you’re trying to return to. Each one takes less than two minutes. Each one works better when you practice it on easy days, so it’s automatic when the drift pulls hard.

There’s also a second benefit: evidence. Every time you run one of these katas, you’re proving to yourself that the return is possible. That you’re not too far gone. That the path back still exists. Repetition builds capacity. Capacity builds trust. Trust makes the next return faster.

👉 Return — The mechanics of coming back — How to navigate the path back when you’ve drifted

⚡ The Katas

Katas are short, named practices. Each one takes 30–120 seconds. Practice them on easy days so they’re automatic when stress hits.

1️⃣ The Mirror Check

Original practice

This kata trains self-recognition. Use it when you notice you’ve been on autopilot for hours and can’t remember what you did. You will name where you are and see the gap between intention and action.