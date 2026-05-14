This is a paid companion for Launch-in-a-Week Hype Culture is Killing Discipline

🧭 The Struggle

You know you should slow down. You know the research matters. But every scroll reminds you someone else shipped yesterday, and here you are still mapping assumptions. The voice that says “just build it” gets louder. The voice that says “find out first” feels like stalling.

You want to do the hard thing. You want to sit with the data that contradicts your vision. But the impulse to skip ahead, to outsource the thinking, to let AI handle the uncomfortable part—that impulse wins more often than you’d like to admit.

The cost shows up later. After you’ve built. After you’ve spent the time and money. After the confidence you started with has turned into doubt about whether you actually know what you’re doing.

👉 Understanding Your Context — Learn why your environment shapes what feels possible

🎯 What You’re Training

You are training self-control through deliberate discomfort. That means choosing effort over impulse when the impulse is loudest—when skipping the research feels efficient, when letting AI do the thinking feels smart, when building fast feels like momentum.

In our latest reflection (Launch-in-a-Week Hype Culture is Killing Discipline), we named the problem: skipping the thinking doesn’t save time, it just moves the cost. The katas below train your capacity to stay in the uncomfortable part long enough to actually know what you’re building. Each one takes 30-120 seconds. Together, they build the muscle that lets you choose clarity over speed when it matters.

There’s also a second benefit: evidence. Every time you run a kata instead of giving in to the skip-it impulse, you prove to yourself that you can endure the uncomfortable. That proof compounds. It becomes the confidence Abbey described—not the confidence of someone who hoped for the best, but the confidence of someone who did the work.

👉 Designing Low-Friction Routines — Structure your environment to support the hard choice

⚡ The Katas

Katas are short, named practices. Each one takes 30–120 seconds. Practice them on easy days so they’re automatic when stress hits.

1️⃣ The Assumption Log

This kata trains judgment pause. Use it when you feel certainty about what users need before you’ve asked them. You will notice the gap between what you think you know and what you actually know.