This is a paid companion for What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #13: Maxim Spasskiy

Have you ever planned every step toward a goal, be it a product launch, big project, or that promotion, only to watch something unexpected shut it down before you even began?

Life does that. Sometimes it’s small snags. Sometimes it’s a real hit.

The point isn’t perfect plans. It’s how fast you come back. Comeback speed grows when you train your resilience muscle: on normal days, in small ways, so it’s there when pressure shows up.

This companion gives you short, repeatable reps to practice now. Use what fits today, then loop back when your context changes.

You may not need the full drill yet.

Good. Keep it handy.

Ready? Let’s start.

⚡ Recap: Practice the Choice Before It Counts

Maxim hit a real fork. On one hand, he could have stopped and protected what’s left. In the other, he needed to take a step with no guarantees.

He chose to move.

That’s the skill we’re training:

Making one deliberate choice when things are unclear.

You don’t wait for the crisis to practice resilience.

You build it on normal days so it’s ready when pressure rises.

In the reflection, we named a simple sequence: notice what’s real, choose a direction you can stand behind today, and take one small step that holds under pressure.

Building from the reflection

Anchoring questions: How do I build resilience on normal days? How do I keep one move alive when energy dips? How do I make restarting easier?

Lesson we’ll practice: resilience is trained through small, repeatable loops before the storm.

By the end of this session: you’ll have a 2–4 minute loop you can run daily, one micro-anchor that survives busy weeks, and a light check-in to confirm progress without pressure.

🛠 Application: The Steadying Loop

Stress narrows attention.

Breath shortens.

The mind delays:

I’ll start when I feel ready.

That wait usually gets longer.

You don’t need more willpower; you need a short routine that brings the body back into range and gets you moving now.

Goal

Build a 2–4 minute loop you can run any day: notice → choose → anchor.

Why this works

When stress spikes, the amygdala fires danger signals, and the prefrontal cortex (planning) goes offline. A quick body cue lowers that noise so thinking returns.

One small, repeatable anchor lets the basal ganglia run a routine with less effort.

Daily practice wires the move before pressure rises, so you don’t have to negotiate at go-time.

If you want examples or a plug-and-play script, use Getting Started: Quick Wins and The 2-Minute Reset. To confirm your “why,” skim Purpose.