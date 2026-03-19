This is a paid companion for How I Learned to Stop Carrying Every Task in My Head

🧭 The Struggle

You finish one task and move to the next, but part of your attention stays behind. The unfinished email. The meeting you need to prep for. The thing your partner asked you to handle. You are not multitasking cleanly — you are dragging context from one task into the next, and it compounds. By midday you feel like you are thinking about six things at once, completing none of them well. Your brain does not have a stop button. It just keeps running, piling on weight with every switch.

The real issue is not that you have a lot to do. It is that your system does not know how to put things down. Every open loop stays active in the background, pulling at your attention even when you move on. You need a way to unload without losing track, to close the loop on one thing before you open the next.

👉 Understanding Executive Function — How working memory and task-switching shape your capacity

🎯 What You’re Training

You are training cognitive offload. That means learning to close mental loops cleanly so you can move between tasks without carrying attention residue from the last one.

In our latest reflection (How I Learned to Stop Carrying Every Task in My Head), we walked through how unfinished tasks stay active in your working memory, creating drag every time you switch contexts. The Katas below train you to externalize that load. You capture what needs capturing, mark your stopping point, and give your brain permission to let go. That clarity makes the next task lighter.

There is also a second benefit: trust. When you practice offloading consistently, you stop second-guessing whether you will remember something later. Your notes become reliable, your system becomes automatic, and your attention stays where you point it.

👉 Designing Low-Friction Routines — How to build systems that reduce cognitive load

⚡ The Katas

Katas are short, named practices. Each one takes 30–120 seconds. Practice them on easy days so they are automatic when stress hits.

1️⃣ The Capture Drop

This kata trains externalizing open loops. Use it when you notice yourself thinking about something you cannot act on right now. You will stop carrying the thought and free up working memory.