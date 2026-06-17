You’ve probably read me talking about my TEDx Talk a couple of times by now.

My TEDx Talk here, my TEDx Talk there.

And it was not coming out.

Until it finally did.

Wednesday last week.

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I’ve been teasing it for a while. It took me months, and many late nights practicing, to be able to convey the message you will watch today.

In the talk, you will hear me introduce the idea of returning.

That idea is the foundation of self-governance. And if you’ve been reading this newsletter for a while, a lot of the concepts in the video will feel familiar.

This is my attempt to spread the word at scale.

That’s the post today: I’m sharing the video with you.

I want to invite you to watch it, listen to it, practice it, and share it with the people around you, because this is a skill we all deserve to recover in our lives.

Tomorrow there will be no paid companion. Instead, I’ll leave the chat open for Q&A.

You ask, I answer.

For now, watch it. And if you like it, please share it, comment, and like.

It means a lot to me, and it helps me keep spreading the word.

Without further ado, here is the video.

Have a wonderful week!

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