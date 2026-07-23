This is a paid companion for I’ve Been Preaching Against the Wrong Thing

🧭 The Struggle

You’re halfway through an argument when you realize you’re defending something you don’t actually believe. The position feels familiar. You’ve held it for months, maybe years. But now that you’re saying it out loud, it sounds wrong. Not slightly off — fundamentally different from what you originally thought.

You don’t remember when it changed. That’s the problem. The shift happened gradually, one small distortion at a time. Your brain played telephone with itself, and somewhere between the first thought and the thousandth repetition, the message warped. Now you’re carrying a corrupted version of your own idea, and you didn’t notice until this moment.

This isn’t about changing your mind through reflection or new evidence. That’s healthy. This is about losing track of what you actually think. Your core beliefs drift without permission, and you keep building on the corrupted version because it feels like the original. By the time you catch it, you’ve already acted on something you never actually believed.

👉 Drift — How ideas and intentions warp without your permission

🎯 What You’re Training

You are training belief coherence. That means keeping your foundational thoughts intact as you act on them over time.

In our latest reflection (I’ve Been Preaching Against the Wrong Thing), we named how your brain reconstructs memories from fragments rather than retrieving fixed records. Each time you recall a thought, you rebuild it from pieces: the original content, current mood, recent associations, and whatever context feels relevant now. The reconstruction stays coherent with the previous version, so you don’t notice the drift. Six months later, you’re defending a position that started as something else entirely.

The katas below train you to catch this early. You revisit your core beliefs at regular intervals, compare them against what you wrote or said before, and mark where the current version diverges from the original. This creates checkpoints. When you drift, the gap becomes visible before you build an entire argument on corrupted ground.

There’s also a second benefit: clarity under pressure. When someone challenges your position, you know whether you’re defending what you actually think or what your memory reconstructed. That difference changes how you respond. You stop digging in on phantom beliefs and start speaking from what you can verify.

👉 Return — Coming back to what matters after drift

⚡ The Katas

Katas are short, named practices. Each one takes 30–120 seconds. Practice them on easy days so they’re automatic when stress hits.

1️⃣ The Origin Trace

This kata trains source monitoring. Use it when you notice yourself defending a position with unusual intensity or when the reasoning feels familiar but vague. You will discover whether the belief is yours or something you absorbed without realizing it.